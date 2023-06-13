Shashi Tharoor Targets Kerala Government Over Action Against Journalist

Shashi Tharoor said freedom of the press is indispensable to democracy and Kerala. (File)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday slammed the CPM-led Kerala government in an apparent reference to the action against a journalist in connection with the marks list controversy.

The former Minister of State alleged that "proceedings" are being carried out against journalists who are doing their jobs "professionally" in Kerala.

He stated that freedom of the press is indispensable to democracy and the state.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Tharoor stated, "Disappointed to hear of proceedings against journalists doing their jobs professionally in Kerala. Freedom of the press is indispensable to our democracy and vital for our state. Government should stop such harassment."

The Congress leader also posted a picture carrying the famous quote of French writer Voltaire, "I may disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it."

The Kerala government is facing backlash after the state police booked five people, including an Asianet News journalist and principal of the government-run Maharaja's College in Ernakulam, based on a complaint by student union leader PM Arsho in connection with the mark list controversy.

Kerala Police named Maharajas College's former coordinator Vinod Kumar, principal VS Joy, KSU state president Alotious Xavier, Fazil C A and Asianet reporter Akhila Nandakumar as accused in the complaint filed by Students' Federation of India (SFI) state secretary Arsho alleging conspiracy.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Kerala Police (KP) Act, 2011, including for criminal conspiracy, forgery and defamation.

The controversy erupted after the website of the college showed the results where Arsho was marked pass but the marks appeared to be zero. Arsho claimed he did not even register for this exam and he did not write it.

Initially, the principal stated that Arsho had registered for the exam but later said it was a technical error on the NIC part and many other students had such an issue. He added that Arsho's claims were right and that he did not register for the exam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)