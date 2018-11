The Sabarimala shrine is expected to open at 5 pm today for a special puja due tomorrow

Sabarimala: Around 2,300 security personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, have been called in at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala that opens today for two days, weeks after violent protests against the entry of women of all ages into the shrine. This is the second time the hill temple will open for devotees after the Supreme Court in late September allowed women of all ages to enter it, overruling those who believe that women aged between 10 and 50 should not visit the shrine dedicated to a celibate God Lord Ayyappa.