Row Over Kerala Theatre Owner's Arrest: Opposition Walks Out Of Assembly Two police personnel have been suspended for not acting on complaint which they received from the child line, till the CCTV footage was aired by a regional channel.

Share EMAIL PRINT The 10-year-old minor was sexually abused by a 60-year-old billionaire in a theatre. Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led Opposition staged a walk out from the Kerala Assembly today against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's justification of the arrest of the owner of the theatre - who according to the opposition - had helped in the arrest of a rich, influential businessman who was caught sexually exploiting a minor in the CCTV camera of the theatre in April. The owner has been arrested, according to police, for not informing any authorities. The arrest has created a public uproar.



But according to District Police Chief Prateesh Kumar, "The investigation shows that the theatre owner never informed the child line or police. He mentioned about the incident to his friend eight days later, who in turn told the child line. Whereas the manager and employees, had even noted the vehicle number of the abuser and made a duplicate video recording, and informed the theatre owner on the very same day."



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the assembly today, said, "A detailed report has been sought from the Director General of Prosecution seeking a report on the validity and legality of the arrest and any action will be taken subsequent to it."



Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed the government for repeated police lapses. "Those who are helping the police, are being arrested", he said.



The 10-year-old minor was sexually abused by a 60-year-old billionaire in a theatre. The businessman was seen sitting in between the mother and daughter, while abusing the minor. He is known to have political connections and a donor for several political parties.



Two police personnel have been suspended for not acting on complaint which they received from the child line, till the CCTV footage was aired by a regional channel. The incident happened on April 18, and the child line was informed on April 25. The police agreed to file a First Information Report or FIR only on May 12. The accused businessman is in remand.



The Congress-led Opposition staged a walk out from the Kerala Assembly today against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's justification of the arrest of the owner of the theatre - who according to the opposition - had helped in the arrest of a rich, influential businessman who was caught sexually exploiting a minor in the CCTV camera of the theatre in April. The owner has been arrested, according to police, for not informing any authorities. The arrest has created a public uproar.But according to District Police Chief Prateesh Kumar, "The investigation shows that the theatre owner never informed the child line or police. He mentioned about the incident to his friend eight days later, who in turn told the child line. Whereas the manager and employees, had even noted the vehicle number of the abuser and made a duplicate video recording, and informed the theatre owner on the very same day."Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the assembly today, said, "A detailed report has been sought from the Director General of Prosecution seeking a report on the validity and legality of the arrest and any action will be taken subsequent to it."Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed the government for repeated police lapses. "Those who are helping the police, are being arrested", he said. The 10-year-old minor was sexually abused by a 60-year-old billionaire in a theatre. The businessman was seen sitting in between the mother and daughter, while abusing the minor. He is known to have political connections and a donor for several political parties.Two police personnel have been suspended for not acting on complaint which they received from the child line, till the CCTV footage was aired by a regional channel. The incident happened on April 18, and the child line was informed on April 25. The police agreed to file a First Information Report or FIR only on May 12. The accused businessman is in remand. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter