Rave Party Busted At Kerala Resort, 9 Arrested After Drugs Seizure

The accused have been charged under drugs law. (Representational)

Kerala Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a resort at Pulpally in Wayanad district. Acting on a tip-off, police late on Sunday busted a rave party and took into custody all those who were participating.

Sources said narcotics including hashish oil were seized from the accused, all belonging to Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

They have been charged under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The Wayanad police had earlier also busted rave parties held in remote location resorts in the hilly district.

In an incident in January, a notorious criminal was also arrested during a raid in a resort in Padinjarethara near Kalpetta.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)