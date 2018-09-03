'Rat Fever' Cases Rise After Kerala Floods,12 Dead Since August 1

Kerala floods have cause a damage of over 20,000 crore.

Twelve people have died due to the waterborne disease leptospirosis, locally known as rat fever in flood-hit Kerala. While 54 people are suspected to have died due to the waterborne disease in the flood-hit state, only 12 deaths have been confirmed so far.

These twelve deaths in have been reported since August 1 and 372 cases have been confirmed since August.

Between January and July, 28 people had died in Kerala due to 'rat fever' as per the official figures. A rise in the number of cases has been observed after Kerala was hit by worst floods in a century on August 8.

Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday assured that there was no need to panic. The Minister advised the people in the affected areas to take precautions and a course of doxycycline, an antibiotic..

Leptospirosis, the water-borne disease is transmitted via the urine of infected animals, with symptoms including muscle pain and fever. Maximum number of cases have been reported in Kozhikode where a special isolation ward has been set up at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

Worst flooding in nearly a century caused damage of over Rs 20,000 crore in the southern state

(With inputs from agencies)