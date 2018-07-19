Rape-Accused Kerala Priest Reveals Woman's Identity In Video, Deletes It

The video was deleted within hours of being posted on YouTube.

One of the Kerala priests, accused of raping a woman for several years, uploaded a video in his defence after the Supreme Court reserved its judgment in the anticipatory bail plea of two of the four priests named in the complaint.

In the video, Father Abraham Varghese, the priest from Malankkara Syrian Orthodox Church, in a grievous violation of law revealed the identity of the woman, named her husband, and the school from where she was allegedly forced to resign. The video was deleted within hours of being posted on YouTube.

Reacting to the video, the woman's husband told NDTV, "It is shameful and inhuman of the priest to reveal the identity of the survivor and insult her mother. We are considering legal action against him."

The priest claims that during the four-year period when the woman alleges he sexually abused her, he was studying in Hyderabad and working in Thiruvalla, away from her.

"When you go through the details, one cannot stay without questioning the allegations that have been made against me... And not just that, she is also the daughter of my cousin. We are part of the same family. But it's only after talking to the woman's mother that I could understand that she has such serious character flaws," he said in the video.

The Father goes on to say that he was told by the woman's mother that she was a liar, sympathy seeker and stole from people.

"The allegations made against me are completely baseless. I am sure that I will be able to prove my innocence," Father Abraham says towards the end.

The 34-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually abused, blackmailed over two decades by four priests. She has alleged that one of them even blackmailed and abused her on the basis of her confession.

Two priests have been arrested by Kerala police earlier this month. Today, their bail application was rejected by a local court in Kerala. Two other priests, who according to the police, are absconding, are waiting the order from the Supreme Court regarding their anticipatory bail.

The Supreme Court has restrained the police from arresting the two priests, including Father Abraham, till the order is out.