Rape Accused Bishop Summoned To Kerala Court On November 11

Bishop Francko Mullackal is a rape accused catholic priest who is based in Jalandhar

Bishop Francko Mullackal, a rape accused catholic priest who is based in Jalandhar, has been summoned to a court in Kerala on November 11.

The summon has been issued by the first class judicial magistrate in Kottayam as trials are set to begin on November 11. The charges will be read out before him, according to legal sources who are familiar with the matter.

The nun who raised allegations of rape against the bishop has written to the state women's commission, alleging that he and his men are using social media to defame her and the nuns who stood in her support.

"In some videos on YouTube, the photographs of the victim is used, which will reveal the identity. The videos are intended to disrespect, abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigation team. This is a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court," the nun wrote in her complaint.

A 46-year-old nun has alleged that Franco Mullackal raped and sexually abused her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. Building pressure on law enforcement agencies to arrest the priest, five nuns had come out in support of the survivor nun with protests in Kochi, demanding action.

Franco Mullackal was arrested in September 2018 and is out on bail.

