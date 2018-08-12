Rajnath Singh Surveys Flood-Hit Kerala As Rain Begins Again: 10 Points

Kerala has taken unprecedented step of opening the gates of 25 water reservoirs
Thiruvananthapuram: Union home minister Rajnath Singh has landed in Ernakulam to review the situation in the state, which is facing a crisis following torrential rain, floods and landslides. Over the last five days, 37 people died. Eight of the state's 14 districts have been put on high alert and more than 60,000 people have been evacuated to safety. After a lull in the morning, the rains started again. Forecast points to more rains with chances of landslides. The meteorological department said the heavy rains are expected to continue till the Independence Day.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake an aerial survey of flood-hit areas and review the search, rescue and relief measures. He will be accompanied by Tourism Minister KJ Alphons and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Ten columns of Army, a unit of Madras Regiment along with personnel of Navy, Air Force and 14 teams of the National Disaster Relief Force, were engaged in relief and rescue operations in badly-hit districts -- Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Wayand, Kozhikode and Idukki districts.
"There was no rain in the catchment areas of major reservoirs today," news agency Reuters quoted PH Kurian, a top government official as saying. He, however, added that the alert and preparedness will continue till August 15.
There are warnings of floods in low-lying coastal areas and fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea.
Since last week, the state has taken the unprecedented step of opening the gates of 25 water reservoirs to prevent potentially disastrous breaches.
Nearly 10,000 people have been sent to the state-run relief camps in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts after five floodgates were opened on the Idukki dam on the Periyar river.
Both Thrissur and Ernakulam districts were flooded after nearly 7.50 lakh litres of water per second was discharged from the dam.
Crops over more than a thousand hectares have been damaged in the hilly Wayanand district.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh to families of the deceased and an equal amount for those who lost their homes. Those who have lost their land and home, will get a compensation of up to Rs. 10 lakh.
The state, which has 44 rivers, witnessed its worst floods in 1924 following torrential rains.