Rajnath Singh Surveys Flood-Hit Kerala As Rain Begins Again: 10 Points

Kerala has taken unprecedented step of opening the gates of 25 water reservoirs

Thiruvananthapuram: Union home minister Rajnath Singh has landed in Ernakulam to review the situation in the state, which is facing a crisis following torrential rain, floods and landslides. Over the last five days, 37 people died. Eight of the state's 14 districts have been put on high alert and more than 60,000 people have been evacuated to safety. After a lull in the morning, the rains started again. Forecast points to more rains with chances of landslides. The meteorological department said the heavy rains are expected to continue till the Independence Day.