Proud Of Her, Says Husband Of Nurse Who Died After Treating Nipah Patient

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT Lini worked tirelessly though she herself was not keeping well, her husband told NDTV Kozhikode/Kerala: 36-year-old Sajeesh is yet to come to terms with the death of his wife --- a nurse who died days after she was part of the team that treated the first Nipah virus victim at a government hospital in Kozhikode.



Mr Sajeesh, who works in Bahrain, rushed back on Sunday but got to see his wife for just two minutes. Lini Puthussery died on Sunday night.



"On Sunday morning, I went to the hospital to see her. She had the oxygen mask on, so we could not speak. I could see her for two minutes. I kept my hand on her. She was conscious," Mr Sajeesh told NDTV.



Nursing is a tough job and I am proud of my wife, he said, recalling how Lini was true to the call of duty, working tirelessly though she herself wasn't keeping well.

Lini refused to take leave though she was unwell, her husband told NDTV



Lini had begun preparing for a permanent government nursing job to ensure stability for her family but she also spent time with her two children, aged 5 and 2. Both of them are still waiting for their mother.



"The elder one keeps asking us to connect the line to his mother. The younger one cannot speak. Both of them look around for their mother when they need to drink milk. They think she is away at work", said Reena Anil, Lini's cousin.



At the Perambra taluk hospital, where Lini worked, colleagues are heart-broken but inspired by her dedication.



"When the first patient with Nipah came, we treated him as a case of viral fever. Who knew of Nipah at that time? She (Lini) was faithful to her job. Today, we have all protection gear and treat patients thinking of Lini. Not one more must die," said Shiny Mol with tears in her eyes.



