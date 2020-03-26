Prisoner Dies In Kerala After Allegedly Mistaking Sanitiser For Alcohol

The exact cause of death will be known only after an autopsy, prison officials said (Representational)

A remand prisoner died at a district hospital in Kerala's Palakkad on Thursday after allegedly drinking sanitiser which he mistook for alcohol, jail authorities said.

Ramankutty, who was lodged in the jail as a remand prisoner since February 18, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he collapsed inside the prison.

"We suspect that he drank a bottle of sanitiser which are manufactured in the jail premises (by the prisoners) as per the instructions of the state government," a senior jail official told PTI.

He was normal on Tuesday night and was also present for the roll call on Wednesday but collapsed at around 10.30 am, officials said.

Prison authorities use Isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) as the major content of the hand sanitiser.

Police said they have registered a case and the exact cause of death will be known only after an autopsy is conducted.