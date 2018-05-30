Police Probes Forged Report That Said Nipah Virus Spread Through Chicken Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr V Jaishree has stated that no such report was released by her and had wanted the police commissioner to launch a probe.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kerala health department has warned of strict action against those spreading such false news. Thiruvananthapuram: Police have registered a case and begun a probe into a forged report, quoting Kozhikode District Medical Officer that the Nipah virus, which has killed 13 people so far in Kerala, was spreading through chicken.



A case was registered under various sections of the IPC, including forgery for the purpose of cheating, using as genuine a forged document and the Kerala Police Act, following the directions of the Kozhikode City Police commissioner, Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.



Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr V Jaishree has stated that no such report was released by her and had wanted the police commissioner to launch a probe.



The state police chief Loknath Behera in a statement here said that stringent action would be taken against those who circulate such fake reports and forward fake posts in the social media.



A Kozhikode report quoted District Collector UV Jose as saying such a message was being spread through social media and warned of severe action against those indulging in it.



The message in Malayalam, which has the 'official seal and signature' of the DMO, says the Nipah virus could have been spread through poultry and people must avoid eating chicken.



It also states that lab tests have confirmed that the virus spreads through chicken and the state health department has found Nipah virus in about 60 per cent of the chicken brought from Tamil Nadu.



The state health department has warned of strict action against those spreading such false news.



The Collector appealed to the people not to fall prey to such messages being spread through the social media



"Yes, We are taking action. We are taking all steps to check the spread of such false messages through social media", the District Collector said.



