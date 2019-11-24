Police Decline Protection To Activist For Sabarimala Visit

Ms Fathima, in her 30s, had made an attempt to enter the hill shrine in October last year

Activist Rehana Fathima has been refused security cover by the police to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in line with the Kerala government's stand on the matter.

Ms Fathima, in her 30s, had made an attempt to enter the hill shrine in October last year with police protection but was forced to return in the wake of massive protests by devotees.

This year she filed an application and approached the top officials of the police on Saturday, seeking protection for her to proceed to the hill shrine where women in the 10-50 age group are barred.

Though the Supreme Court had lifted the traditional ban last year, it has recently decided to refer review pleas against its judgement to a larger bench following which the state government has adopted a cautious approach and made it clear Sabarimala was not a place for activism.

"The matter is with the Supreme Court. Since the court itself is reviewing its order permitting entry of women in the age group of 10 and 50 in the shrine, it is not possible for the police to provide protection to her at this stage," an official told PTI here on Sunday.

Police could provide protection if she secured an order from the Supreme Court in this regard, the official said, referring to the state governments stand on the matter.

