Pinarayi Vijayan Attends House Warming Hosted By Man With Disabilities

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he felt a "state of bliss" after visiting the homeless man

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the house warming ceremony of Chandran, a man with disabilities, who sells lottery tickets at Enikkara in rural Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

The chief minister said: "The government has completed the construction of 2,14,000 houses under the Life Mission Scheme. I am feeling a state of bliss. "

Under the scheme, Chandran had received Rs 4 lakh as assistance from the government.

Under the Life Mission scheme, the government constructs houses for all homeless and landless people.

The formal announcement of the completion of houses will be done by Pinarayi Vijayan at Putharikandam ground.