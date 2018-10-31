Kerala Minister Mathew Thomas' Personal Security Officer Shoots Himself

The policeman was found with a bullet injury on his head and his wrists slashed. (Representational)

A personal security officer of Kerala Irrigation minister Mathew T Thomas allegedly shot himself using his service revolver today, the police said.

The body of 28-year-old security officer Sujith, who worked at the Armed Reserve Camp, was found with a gunshot wound on his head at his house in Kadakkal, in Kerala's Kollam district. He had also cut the veins on both his hands, the police added.

The officer was taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

Sujith, a bachelor, left a suicide note, the police said. Meanwhile, the minister's office said that Sujith had been working as Thomas' personal security officer for the past three months and was on leave yesterday.

More details are awaited.

