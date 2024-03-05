Kerala Couple, Their Three Children Found Dead At Home

Kerala police suspects the man killed his wife and children and then died by suicide. (Representational)

Five members of a family were found dead in their rented home near Pala here today, the police said.

The dead have been identified as Jaison Thomas (44), his wife and three children below the age of 10.

They were living in a rented house in Poovarani Kochukottaram area.

Jaison was found hanging, and the bodies of his wife and children were found on the bed with signs of bleeding, according to the police.

Police suspect that Jaison died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife and children.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)