Opposition Protest In Kerala Assembly Against Speaker

The lawmakers later staged a sit-in protest in front of the office. (File)

Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer's office in the Assembly complex today witnessed an unprecedented protest by opposition Congress-UDF members accusing him of being biased in the House.

The opposition legislators have been protesting for some days against the Speaker's decision denying them a nod to present notice for their adjournment motion continuously on various pressing issues.

Protests erupted early in the House when Mr Shamseer announced that their notice for adjournment motion on women's security could not be taken up.

Raising slogans and holding a banner saying 'Speaker should show justice', they later walked out of the House and marched to the Speaker's office in the same complex.

Tension prevailed in front of the office as Watch and Ward personnel blocked their way and some of the UDF MLAs tried to move forward with force.

Watch and Ward staff, also known as house marshals, oversee the security of the State Legislature and work under the control of the Speaker and the Secretary to the Legislature.

The lawmakers later staged a sit-in protest in front of the office, and raised slogans against the Speaker.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)