On 'Rice' Elephant Relocation, Supreme Court To Hear Kerala's Challenge

The elephant has allegedly killed seven persons so far in Kerala. (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear during the day a plea of the Kerala government against the high court order asking it to translocate rice-eating tusker 'Arikkomban' to the Parambikulam tiger reserve in Palakkad district of the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of the government that it is difficult to translocate the elephant which has allegedly killed seven persons so far in the state.

“The relocation of the elephant is very difficult in a small state like Kerala,” the counsel for the state government said.

“You keep three copies ready. We will hear it at the end of the board today itself,” said the bench which also comprised justices P S Narasimha and JB Parrdiwala.

On April 12, the Kerala High Court refused to review its decision to translocate the rice-eating tusker to the Parambikulam tiger reserve.

The high court on April 5 had ordered relocation of the elephant to the tiger reserve as suggested by the CoE appointed by it to decide whether to relocate or keep in captivity the bull elephant.

The directions of the court came on a PIL by two animal rights groups, People for Animals (PFA), Trivandrum Chapter and the Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy.

However, local residents close to the tiger reserve have been protesting against the decision.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)