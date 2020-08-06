'Not Many Jobs Available': Kerala Woman Drives Ambulance Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"I took this job as I was facing a financial crisis," Deepa Joseph said

Facing financial crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic, a woman who was employed a bus driver for a college has begun driving an ambulance.

Deepa Joseph from Kozhikode says she started driving an ambulance after colleges remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Ms Joseph said, "I took this job as I was facing a financial crisis. Not many jobs are available due to the pandemic."

"I live with my husband, mother and two kids. My son is studying in the 10th standard and my daughter in the 8th standard. They fully support my work," she added