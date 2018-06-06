No Ambulance In Sight, Pregnant Tribal Woman Carried On Makeshift Stretcher To Hospital

Attapadi village, the biggest tribal settlement in the Kerala does not still have proper roads.
The visuals of a group of tribal men and women carrying her across a stream were aired by a TV channel on Wednesday afternoon.
After crossing the stream, the people waited for an ambulance at a point where the motorable road starts.
CommentsWhen the ambulance did not come, even after a long wait, they continued to walk till they managed to get a private vehicle which transported them to the hospital.
Responding to the incident, authorities said the ambulance did not arrive because it was under repair.