No Ambulance In Sight, Pregnant Tribal Woman Carried On Makeshift Stretcher To Hospital

The woman later delivered a baby girl.

Kerala | | Updated: June 06, 2018 16:29 IST
Authorities later said the ambulance was delayed because it was undergoing repairs, (Representational)

Palakkad, Kerala:  A nine months pregnant tribal woman in Kerala was carried to hospital in a makeshift stretcher made of a bed sheet tied to logs because of non-availability of an ambulance, reports said on Wednesday. She later delivered a baby girl.

Attapadi village, the biggest tribal settlement in the Kerala does not still have proper roads.

The visuals of a group of tribal men and women carrying her across a stream were aired by a TV channel on Wednesday afternoon.

After crossing the stream, the people waited for an ambulance at a point where the motorable road starts.

When the ambulance did not come, even after a long wait, they continued to walk till they managed to get a private vehicle which transported them to the hospital. 

Responding to the incident, authorities said the ambulance did not arrive because it was under repair.
 

