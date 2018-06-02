Nipah Virus: Kozhikode Church To Stop Giving Holy Communion On Tongue

Baptisms, house warmings, marriages and prayer gatherings, which can be postponed, should be re-scheduled considering the special circumstances in the wake of Nipah, the Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil said in the circular.
Believers need to be alert against the virus and strictly follow the directives issued by the state authorities to maintain extreme caution in the wake of the virus claiming 16 lives so far, he said.
The circular further said that the catechism classes, which were to begin from Sunday, have been postponed till June 10 while, family gatherings and meetings should also be avoided.
CommentsUnnecessary journeys, public meetings and celebrations have to be avoided totally, it said. Eighteen positive cases of Nipah virus have been reported in Kerala since its outbreak in May, of whom 16 have died.
The natural host of the virus is believed to be fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus.