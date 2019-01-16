Navy Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing In Kerala

The chetak helicopter of Southern Naval Command was carrying out routine flying. (Representational)

A Navy helicopter made a "precautionary landing" off a National Highway in Alappuzha district of Kerala today, a defence spokesman said.

"The crew consisting of two pilots is safe and the aircraft has not suffered any damage," he added.

"The chetak helicopter of Southern Naval Command -- IN 429 -- which was carrying out routine flying, made a precautionary landing off the NH 47 near Thuravoor, following a discrepancy in engine parameters," he said.

The landing is as required by the Standard Operating Procedures of the helicopter, the spokesman said.

A technical team is being sent to the site to investigate, he added.