Navy Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing In Kerala

The crew consisting of two pilots is safe and the aircraft has not suffered any damage, an official said.

Kerala | | Updated: January 16, 2019 19:28 IST
The chetak helicopter of Southern Naval Command was carrying out routine flying. (Representational)


Kochi: 

A Navy helicopter made a "precautionary landing" off a National Highway in Alappuzha district of Kerala today, a defence spokesman said.

"The crew consisting of two pilots is safe and the aircraft has not suffered any damage," he added.

"The chetak helicopter of Southern Naval Command -- IN 429 -- which was carrying out routine flying, made a precautionary landing off the NH 47 near Thuravoor, following a discrepancy in engine parameters," he said.

The landing is as required by the Standard Operating Procedures of the helicopter, the spokesman said.

A technical team is being sent to the site to investigate, he added.

