Massive Protest Against Sabarimala Verdict To Reach Thiruvananthapuram

Less than 48 hours before the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala will be open to women of all age groups as per a Supreme Court ruling last month, thousands of Lord Ayyappa devotees, mostly women, continue to carry out protests against the ruling. Earlier, police were forced to use tear gas on the angry protesters who turned violent and tried to break brigades. A massive protest will today reach the Kerala secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Political parties and Hindu organisations have also been part of the 'Save Sabarimala' campaign.

One of the petitioners, Rahul Eashwar had earlier claimed that they protesters would all sleep in front of the shrine when it opens doors to women on 17 preventing them entry.

