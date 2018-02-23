Man Tied Up And Assaulted While Selfies Were Taken In Kerala Village The police say the man, a vagrant who lived in the forests near the village, used to steal from local shops to survive. He was believed to be mentally unstable.

On Thursday, some local people allegedly tracked him down, tied him up and tortured him for hours. Some took selfies during the mob attack. Police sources say that they suspect the man was thrashed.

Police sources say a case of unnatural death has been registered for now. No one has been named even though they have been identified. "Once a post-mortem report establishes how he died, we will take further action," said an officer.



This is the third mob attack reported in Kerala in the past few weeks.



Last month, a mentally ill woman was beaten and tortured by three women in front of a crowd in Pallipuram. Her feet were burnt with an iron ladle. When a mobile video of the assault was circulated on social media, the police filed a case against the women.



Earlier this month, a transgender person was harassed and stripped by a mob in Thiruvananthapuram.



