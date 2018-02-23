Man Tied Up And Assaulted While Selfies Were Taken In Kerala Village

In a display of depravity, people at a village in Kerala took selfies with a man they tied up and attacked, allegedly after he was caught shop-lifting. The 27-year-old man died while being taken to hospital by the police.
Highlights
- The man was tied up, attacked, allegedly after being caught shop-lifting
- Some people took selfies with the man during the mob attack by locals
- The man was believed to be mentally unstable
The police say the man, a vagrant who lived in the forests near the village, used to steal from local shops to survive. He was believed to be mentally unstable.
On Thursday, some local people allegedly tracked him down, tied him up and tortured him for hours. Some took selfies during the mob attack. Police sources say that they suspect the man was thrashed.
Someone called the police around afternoon. When the man was being taken away by the police, he vomited and collapsed. By the time he was taken to hospital around 5 pm, he was dead.
Police sources say a case of unnatural death has been registered for now. No one has been named even though they have been identified. "Once a post-mortem report establishes how he died, we will take further action," said an officer.
This is the third mob attack reported in Kerala in the past few weeks.
Comments
Earlier this month, a transgender person was harassed and stripped by a mob in Thiruvananthapuram.