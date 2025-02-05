IIT Palakkad Offers Paid Summer Internship For UG, PG Students, Check Details

IIT Palakkad has announced a six-week residential summer internship program for undergraduate and postgraduate students, offering research experience. Interested candidates can apply through the official website: sun.iitpkd.ac.in. The program is scheduled to commence in May.

Internship certificates will be awarded only to participants who successfully complete the program. Selected candidates will receive financial support of Rs 8,000 per month (Rs 12,000 for the entire duration). Accommodation on a shared basis is available on campus, but interns will be required to pay for hostel room rent and mess charges.

The official notification reads: "IIT Palakkad has a summer internship program that aims to introduce undergraduate and postgraduate students to research to enthuse them and encourage interest in a career in teaching and research. This is a six-week-long residential program that combines hands-on research training with the use of various hardware and software analysis tools."

Students currently enrolled at IIT Palakkad are not eligible to apply for this internship. However, foreign nationals studying in Indian universities or institutes will be considered on par with Indian nationals for eligibility.

IIT Palakkad Paid Summer Internship: Important Dates

Application Portal Opens: January 29, 2025

Application Submission Deadline for Foreign Nationals (Studying Abroad): February 25, 2025

Application Submission Deadline for Others: March 18, 2025

Declaration of Selection List for Foreign Nationals (Studying Abroad): March 11, 2025

Declaration of Selection List for Others: April 8, 2025

Deadline to Confirm Participation for Foreign Nationals (Studying Abroad): March 18, 2025

Deadline to Confirm Participation for Others: April 15, 2025

Program Starts: May 21, 2025

Program Ends: July 2, 2025

