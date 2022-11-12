Man Shoots Video Of Woman Changing Clothes At Scan Centre, Arrested: Kerala Cops

The police said the man was arrested based on a complaint from the woman. (Representational)

Kerala police on Saturday said they have arrested a radiographer for allegedly capturing the video of a woman while she was changed her clothes at a scan centre near Pathanamthitta.

The police said they arrested AN Anjith (24) based on a complaint from the woman.

"She found the mobile phone hidden in the changing-room. She deleted the video and complained to the police. We took him into custody and interrogated him following which he confessed to the crime," they said.

The woman reached the centre for a scan of her leg. For that, the patients need to change their clothes. The woman entered the room and found the mobile phone stacked among clothes and it was recording pictures of her.

On coming to know of the incident, State Health minister Veena George ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

