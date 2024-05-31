Kerala Woman Goes Into Labour In Bus, Doctors Rush Inside For Delivery

The hospital staff facilitated the delivery inside the bus.

A 37-year-old woman gave birth to a girl on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on Wednesday while she was travelling from Thottilpalam district to Angamaly.

Serina, wife Lijesh started having labour pain once the bus reached Peramangalam Police station after which she was immediately taken to Thrissur's Amala Hospital.

Upon the arrival of the bus at the hospital, the doctors and nurses realised that they will be unable to move the woman out of the bus, and facilitated the delivery inside the bus.

After a successful delivery the child was shifted to NICU (Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit) and the woman is under observation.