Kerala Weather Forecast Warns Of Very Heavy Rain, 'Orange Alert' In 3 Districts

The weather office issued an 'orange alert' for 3 southern districts of Kerala for very heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department or IMD today issued an 'orange alert' for three southern districts of Kerala. The orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 20 cm.

Very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Pathanamthitta and Idukki today (Thursday), an IMD statement said.

Similarly, very heavy rainfall is likely to hit Kottayam along with Pathanamthitta and Idukki on Friday, it said.

The statement said rain or thundershower is likely at most places for the next five days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and the neighbourhood.

Northeast monsoon has been active over Kerala and rain occurred at most places in Kerala and at a few places in Lakshadweep in the last 24 hours, it added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)