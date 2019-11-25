Kerala Volleyball Player Killed As Bike Collides With State-Run KSRTC Bus

The victim was returning home after taking part in a volleyball match (Representational)

A Kerala state volleyball player was killed after his bike collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Venjarammoodu on Sunday night.

The man was identified as JS Sreeram, 23, who was returning home after taking part in a volleyball match, news agency ANI reported.

JS Sreeram represented Kerala in the National Youth Volleyball championship and was also a biking enthusiast.

He was a history student at NSS College, Nilamel in Kerala.

Meanwhile, four people, including three women, died when their autorickshaw was struck by a private bus near Kochi on Monday, police said.

The auto driver also died at the spot, police said.

Police have filed a case against the bus driver.

The women who died in the crash are members of a family, according to police sources.

Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and local people had a tough time in retrieving the bodies as the autorickshaw was mangled and lying almost under the bus.

The bodies could be taken out only after the bus was removed using a crane.

The accident occurred at the Bank Junction at Angamaly when the women were going to a church.

CCTV footage shows the bus hitting the autorickshaw.

Locals staged a protest alleging that authorities including police were not taking any steps to check speeding by private passenger buses through the route.

Eye witnesses claimed a shop at the junction hindered the view of motorists.

The driver could not see the autorickshaw entering the church road because of the shop, they said.

Angamaly MLA Roji John and Angamaly municipal authorities said steps would be taken to demolish the structure.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.