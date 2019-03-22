Kerala Top Cop Who Was Once Suspended, Quits To Contest Lok Sabha Polls

Jacob Thomas was suspended in 2017 on charges of violating the All India Service Rules.

Kerala's Director General of Police Jacob Thomas, currently in suspension since December 2017, has put in his papers so as to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Jacob Thomas had another 18 months to go for retirement. The resignation has been forwarded to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office and to the Centre.

According to Sabu M Jacob, Managing Director of Anna-Kitex group of companies, based near Thiruvananthapuram, who spearheads the Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam, a corporate social responsibility initiative of the Rs 1,500 crore Anna-Kitex, told IANS that Jacob Thomas will contest under the Twenty 20 banner from Chalakudy in Thrissur district .

Nineteen members of Twenty20 contested the Kizhakkambalam Panchayat elections in 2015 as independents, where the company is based, and 17 of them won.

Jacob Thomas was once the reputed blue-eyed boy of Pinarayi Vijayan. But he was suspended in 2017 on charges of violating the All India Service Rules.

Jacob Thomas is expected to announce his candidature on Sunday.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.