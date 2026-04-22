Kerala Factory Blast: Probe Team Formed, Rs 14-Lakh Aid Announced

The number of deaths in the Mundathikode fireworks storage facility explosion in Kerala's Thrissur district has risen to 13, with 15 injured persons still undergoing treatment, five of them in critical condition, officials said on Wednesday.

Two of the injured remain on ventilator support. Ten patients are currently in intensive care units across hospitals, while one injured person is being treated at a private hospital. Doctors from Palakkad and Ernakulam medical colleges have joined treatment efforts.

Authorities said only three of the people who died have been officially identified so far. Severe burn injuries have made identification difficult. Seven intact bodies and multiple body parts have been recovered from the site. DNA testing is being carried out to confirm identities, with teams from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute assisting the process.

Search operations are continuing at the blast site with the help of cadaver dogs. Two additional body parts were recovered from paddy fields about 200 metres away from the explosion spot.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan said postmortem procedures have been completed on five bodies and 11 body parts so far, while examinations of additional remains are pending. Control rooms have been opened at four locations to coordinate relief efforts.

The Kerala government has declared the incident a state-specific calamity and announced Rs 14 lakh compensation for the families of those killed and Rs 2 lakh as immediate relief for the injured. The entire cost of treatment will be borne by the state. An emergency allocation of Rs 50 lakh has also been sanctioned for the Thrissur district administration. A judicial inquiry led by Justice CN Ramachandran has been ordered.

Kerala State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said a Special Investigation Team has been constituted under the Thrissur City Police Commissioner to probe the explosion.

"The entire focus yesterday was on rescue operations. A comprehensive probe is underway to find out the exact cause for the mishap. By this evening, we will be able to ascertain what caused the blast," he said.

He added that investigators were examining all possible angles. "It is too early to ascertain whether there was any sabotage behind the incident, but all angles, including forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts, will be examined," the police chief said.

Officials said around 32 people were confirmed to have been present at the site at the time of the explosion, though the possibility of more persons being there cannot be ruled out.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi, District Collector Shikha Surendran, ADGP H Venkatesh and Thrissur City Police Commissioner Nakul R Deshmukh visited the site and reviewed rescue and investigation efforts.

A decision on the conduct of this year's Thrissur Pooram festivities is expected after a meeting scheduled for Thursday.