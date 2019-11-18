5 Kerala Nuns Join Protest Demanding Justice For 2 Sisters Found Hanging

Five Kerala nuns extended their support to a protest demanding justice for two sisters found hanging

Five nuns extended their support to a protest demanding justice for two sisters, aged 9 and 13, who were found hanging in their house in Kerala's Palakkad - both within a span of 52 days in 2017. The nuns have been at the forefront seeking justice for a Kerala nun against rape-accused Catholic bishop Franco Mulakkal.

"We went there to extend our support to them in demanding justice. Even we got strength to fight for justice, from ordinary people rallying around us," one of the nuns told NDTV.

Three men, accused of alleged abuse and murder of the sisters, were acquitted last month, sending shockwaves across the state as the post-mortem report of the 9-year-old showed evidence of unnatural sex. The girls' mother too had testified against the accused - she claimed she had seen her children being abused.

Police had initially stated the elder sister was sexually abused as well.

In January 2017, the body of the elder sister was found hanging at her dilapidated home. Her younger sister had said that she had seen few men exit the house the same day, but couldn't identify them because their faces were covered. In March, the younger sister was found hanging at the same spot.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said steps have been taken against police lapses. The victims' mother had also alleged that the accused were shielded by the Left as the worked for them.

"The special public prosecutor in this case has been removed...certain steps have also been taken in response to the alleged police lapses. The party will not intervene or shield anyone in such cases," Mr Vijayan told the Assembly.

The parents and the UDF have demanded a CBI probe.

