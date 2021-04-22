Kerala Reports 26,995 Covid Cases In Biggest Ever Single-Day Spike

A devastating second wave of coronavirus has resulted in a high Covid caseload

Kerala on Thursday registered a record high in daily cases with 26,995 new COVID-19 cases. The state also reported 28 deaths. On Wednesday, the state reported another high of 22,414 infections, including 105 health workers, while the death count touched 5,000 with the addition of 22 deaths.

The previous high was on April 20 with 19,577 cases.

The state health department is carrying out a mass testing campaign since Friday last. 1,37,177 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Kerala has been registering a spike in cases since the voting for Assembly elections got over almost a fortnight ago. On the ground, according to sources, the state's resources are not overburdened for now.

There are reports of shortage of vaccines at several centres and restrictions on the dosages, even as the queue of beneficiaries has been growing longer.

An expert committee has been set up to frame specific guidelines, said state officials, adding they have requested the centre for vaccines.

The process to buy vaccines has been initiated, said officials. The officials underscored that they are not dependent only on centre and that negotiations are on with vaccine companies. Top state officials like Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, Finance Secretary are looking into the details for orders to be made.

As centre widened the vaccine net by including all those above the age of 18 from May 1, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government announced Wednesday that it will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free-of-cost to all adults.

Mr Vijayan has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state.

"A meeting of all political parties will be convened to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Also, a meeting with private hospitals will also be held to discuss and take suggestions on Covid management," he was quoted saying by news agency PTI yesterday.

The government has already announced a night curfew and strict Covid regulations are being implemented at the district level where the cases are high.

