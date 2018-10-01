Kerala Police Officer Caught Lurking In Hospital Labour Ward Wearing Burqa

Police they are yet to ascertain why the officer tried to enter the ward. (Representational)

A 42-year-old police officer, who sneaked into the labour ward of a private hospital here wearing a burqa, has been suspended, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night at the Al Ashar Super Speciality hospital in the high range Idukki district.

There were 8 women along with their newborns in the ward, besides some relatives of the patients and two nurses when Noor Sameer, a body builder, entered the ward clad in the garment worn by Muslim women, Thodupuzha police Sub Inspector, V C Vishnukumar, said.

Upon noticing the 'woman's' footwear and stride, some of the bystanders grew suspicious and raised an alarm.

Following a chase, Sameer was caught by the security personnel but let off after he told them he was a police officer.

The accused is still absconding, police said adding it is yet to ascertain why he tried to enter the ward.

A case has been registered against the police officer, under various sections of the IPC for trespassing, impersonation and voyeurism, Idukki district police chief K B Venugopal, told PTI.