Noted Malayalam poet K Sreekumar was attacked last evening in Kollam, allegedly by right-wing activists. After he filed a complaint, six men were arrested. One of them is a member of the local BJP, the police said. Mr Sreekumar was accosted by the group when he was about to leave the venue of a public function. He was threatened, verbally abused and jostled around, the police said.Sources in the police said the assailants were upset by the poet's address at the function, where he spoke of a clash between the Dalits and members of the Nair community over the building of a temple wall.