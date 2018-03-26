Kerala Opposition Walk Out Alleging Police Excesses Against Public Former UDF home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan mentioned six incidents of alleged police brutality in last few weeks while dealing with public

Share EMAIL PRINT Specific instances of police excesses cannot be generalised, Kerala law minister AK Balan said Thiruvananthapuram: Raising the issue of alleged polices excesses in Kerala, the opposition walked out from the assembly after a detailed discussion, though an adjournment motion was refused.



Former UDF home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan mentioned six incidents of alleged police brutality in the last few weeks while dealing with the public. He said the police have been left to do whatever they wish under the Left government.



In Malappuram last week, a retired man has alleged that he was punched on the nose by a police officer for not pulling his car aside on time, seconds after the governor's cavalcade passed by. Local media visuals showed him bleeding from his nose.



In another incident near Thrissur, a young man was allegedly assaulted by the state police for questioning police inaction to stop frequent accidents at a junction. A video shot by a witness and later uploaded on Facebook shows people getting agitated and opposing the police.



"When they realised the people were standing by me, one of the police personnel took away my gold chain and threatened that in any case need to go to the police to get it back," the man, in his early thirties, was heard saying.



In Alappuzha this month, two people died in a road accident when the police stopped a motorcycle for checking on a highway, using their patrolling vehicle. But as the checking was underway, another motorcyclist riding with his family rammed into the first motorcyclist, who was stopped by the police in a wrong location on the highway.



Just days ago, a video of a policeman shouting at a man surfaced after the man was caught driving a two-wheeler without a helmet.



"There have been specific instances of police excesses but that cannot be generalised across the force. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty... Law and order are in safe hands in the state," Kerala law minister AK Balan said.



Raising the issue of alleged polices excesses in Kerala, the opposition walked out from the assembly after a detailed discussion, though an adjournment motion was refused.Former UDF home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan mentioned six incidents of alleged police brutality in the last few weeks while dealing with the public. He said the police have been left to do whatever they wish under the Left government.In Malappuram last week, a retired man has alleged that he was punched on the nose by a police officer for not pulling his car aside on time, seconds after the governor's cavalcade passed by. Local media visuals showed him bleeding from his nose.In another incident near Thrissur, a young man was allegedly assaulted by the state police for questioning police inaction to stop frequent accidents at a junction. A video shot by a witness and later uploaded on Facebook shows people getting agitated and opposing the police."When they realised the people were standing by me, one of the police personnel took away my gold chain and threatened that in any case need to go to the police to get it back," the man, in his early thirties, was heard saying.In Alappuzha this month, two people died in a road accident when the police stopped a motorcycle for checking on a highway, using their patrolling vehicle. But as the checking was underway, another motorcyclist riding with his family rammed into the first motorcyclist, who was stopped by the police in a wrong location on the highway. Just days ago, a video of a policeman shouting at a man surfaced after the man was caught driving a two-wheeler without a helmet."There have been specific instances of police excesses but that cannot be generalised across the force. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty... Law and order are in safe hands in the state," Kerala law minister AK Balan said.