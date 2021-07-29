Kerala Opposition Seeks Minister's Resignation In Assembly Vandalism Case

The opposition walked out of the Assembly and announced a boycott of Thursday's House proceedings.

The opposition Congress-led UDF staged a walkout of the Kerala Assembly as the ruling LDF government rejected their demand for the resignation of Education Minister V Sivankutty over a case related to a ruckus during protests in the state Assembly in 2015. An appeal by the state government on Wednesday seeking withdrawal of the case had led to a strong reaction by the Supreme Court, with the top court underlining that "privilege and immunity of legislators is not a gate to claim exemption from criminal law".

This morning, the Congress, during the zero hour, moved a notice for an adjournment motion pressing for Mr Sivankutty resignation citing that the incident had brought disgrace to the state Assembly.

Referring to Mr Sivankutty's involvement in the years-old incident, Congress legislator PT Thomas said how can a minister, who had destroyed public property, give protection to the life and property of people.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, rejected the opposition demand for the minister's resignation and also justified the state government's decision to approach the top court with a plea seeking withdrawal of the case involving the Left front MLAs.

Protesting against the Chief Minister's reply, the opposition walked out of the House and announced a boycott of Thursday's House proceedings.

"The Education Minister should resign. But Kerala Chief Minister today in the Assembly made a speech challenging the Supreme Court order. He is supporting those MLAs who destroyed public property (in 2015)," Opposition leader VD Satheesan said at the Assembly complex.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court came down strongly on the Kerala government claiming such privilege amounted to a betrayal of the trust of Indian voters who elected them to office.

"MPs and MLAs have to subscribe (and) bear true faith to the Constitution of India... Committing acts of destroying public property cannot be equated to freedom of speech. Legislators' privilege and immunity is not a gate to claim exemption from criminal law," a two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said as it delivered the verdict.

"What message are you sending to the public whom you represent? If they are not held accountable for their unruly and violent acts, there will be no deterrence to this kind of behaviour," the court asked.

The top court verdict has come as a jolt to the two-month-old second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the State.

With inputs from PTI