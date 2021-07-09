Kerala On Alert After 13 More Zika Virus Cases Found In 19 Samples Tested

Zika Virus: Kerala Health Minister asked pregnant women to get tested if they have fever

Cases of Zika virus in Kerala went up to 14 today with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirming 13 more cases. Following this, the state has been put on alert.

Among the infected was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease on Thursday. Hers was the first case of the Zika virus in the Kerala.

"Of the 19 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, 13 were found to be positive for Zika virus," according to the state government.

The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said an action plan has been drawn up to control the spread of Zika virus.

Pregnant women should get themselves tested if they have fever, the Health Minister said at a meeting of the District Medical Officers (DMOs).



