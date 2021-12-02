Kerala Models Killed In Car Crash Were Chased By "Drug Addict": Police

Kerala: Two young Kerala models died in a grisly car crash in October.

A drug addict- identified as Syju - is the "principal offender" in the case filed over the car crash in Kerala on October 31 that killed two models, police said on Wednesday.

Both the models - 25-year-old Miss South India Ansi Kabeer and 26-year-old former Miss Kerala Anjana Shajan - died on the spot while one of their friends who was sitting in the front seat died six days later. The driver of the speeding car, also a friend, who was drunk, is the only survivor.

Syju, the police said, was present at the same hotel party as the models with their two friends.

At the party, Syju approached one of them with "bad intentions of abusing" the models, police said. Syju offered that he could make arrangements for the overnight stay of the models at the hotel.

After the women exited the hotel in the night with their friends, Syju started following their car.

Seeing this, the driver of the car- identified as Abdul Rehman - began speeding the car, according to the police.

"It's not been easy," Arjun, brother of Anjana Shajan said, adding, "To have lost my sister and then to see evidence being destroyed. But now various details are unfolding. I trust the police probe till now."

"According to police reports, the incident happened due to the chase and the chase was triggered by Syju. So why did hotel owner Roy panic and destroy the footage? Strict action should be taken against him as well..." he told NDTV.

While one of the family members of the models is seeking a CBI probe into the case, the police are seeking an extension of the custody of the accused.

Syju will be presented before the court today as the three-day extension for his police custody comes to an end.

