Kerala MLA PV Anvar Resigns, Accuses Leaders Of Changing Stand On Corruption

Nilambur Independent MLA PV Anvar on Monday morning met Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer and submitted his resignation from the assembly. Anvar had recently joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the party's state coordinator.

While addressing a presser, Mr Anvar said that it was the prerogative of the speaker to accept his resignation. He further informed that he held discussions with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, briefing her about the human-animal conflict, which persists in Kerala.

He added that the issue would be raised in the Parliament so that the central government can do something to save the lives of people.

"It is up to the speaker to accept my resignation or not. I have discussed the matter in detail with Mamata Banerjee. I told her that the most serious issue in Kerala is human-animal conflict and people are losing their lives. I requested her to raise it in Parliament. She agreed to raise it in Parliament and put pressure on the central government to deal with the issue," Mr Anvar told reporters during the press conference.

The Independent MLA accused some leaders of changing their stand on the issue of corruption. Mr Anvar said that the allegations levelled by him were limited to the Chief Minister's political secretary and other officials, including former Malappuram collector Sujith Das, who was involved in putting people in a particular community on the accused list.

"My allegations were limited to three people - CM's political secretary P Sasi, ADGP Ajith Kumar and former Malappuram collector Sujith Das. Das was involved in putting people of a particular community on the accused list. I discussed the issue and the illegal activities of Das and informed the CM and other party leaders. Some party leaders asked me to make all this public. But they have changed their stand later. I thought CM was not aware of all these issues. But in his press meet, he completely defended MR Ajith Kumar," Mr Anvar said.

Issuing an apology to opposition leader VD Satheesan, Mr Anvar said that CM's political secretary had asked him to raise corruption allegations him. He announced that he would not contest the Nilambur by-elections and would back the Congress candidate.

"CM's political secretary asked me to raise corruption allegation against opposition leader VD Satheesan in assembly. He has prepared the matter to present in the assembly. The allegation that VD Satheesan received Rs 150 crore was raised in the assembly with the permission of the Speaker. I don't know whether there was a conspiracy. I apologise to opposition leader V D Satheesan and the public for this. I will not contest the Nilambur by-election. I will give full support to the Congress candidate to end the Pinarayi government. The Congress should field a candidate from Nilambur. Malappuram DCC president Joy is the suitable candidate," he added.

