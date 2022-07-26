Kerala Medical College Scam: Bishop Stopped From Flying To UK, Questioned

Church of South India bishop A Dharmaraj Rasalam was stopping from flying to the UK

The bishop of a church in Kerala was stopped at Thiruvananthapuram airport from going to Britain on Tuesday as an investigation into alleged irregularities in a medical college run by the church is going on, officials have said.

Emigration officials stopped bishop A Dharmaraj Rasalam at the airport in Kerala's capital city after a request by the Enforcement Directorate, which is looking into alleged financial wrongdoings in running Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, the matter which came to be known as the Karakonam medical college scam.

The hospital, the medical college and all other institutions attached are run by of the Church of South India, or CSI.

Enforcement Directorate officials met with Mr Rasalam later and told him to come for questioning tomorrow.

A team of the central probe agency yesterday raided the CSI South Kerala diocese headquarters.