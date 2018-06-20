Kerala Man Moves High Court Seeking CBI Probe Into Sister's Disappearance In his petition,Jais John James submitted that his sister Jesna Maria James has been missing from March 22 and a Special Investigation Team was constituted by the state police to investigate the case.

Share EMAIL PRINT The man said the police have not been able to make any progress in the investigation (File) Kochi: The brother of a 20-year-old woman, reported missing on March 22 while on her way to her aunt's house at Mundakkayam in Kottayam district from here, today moved the Kerala High Court, seeking a direction to the state police to hand over the probe to the CBI



In his petition, Jais John James submitted that his sister Jesna Maria James has been missing from March 22 and a Special Investigation Team was constituted by the state police to investigate the case.



He alleged that the SIT could not make headway to trace his sister, a second-year B Com student at St Dominics College, Kanjirappally.



The petitioner submitted that representations were filed before the state government, praying that the probe be handed over to the CBI. However there was no positive response, he said.



The state government has not been able to make any progress in the investigation of the case, he said.



The petitioner said it was unfortunate to note that the state government had not taken any earnest efforts to trace out the missing person.



