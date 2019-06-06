Kerala Man Dies After 3 Hospitals Refuse To Admit Him, Alleges Daughter

The family is from the Idukki district and came to Kottayam for treatment.

A case has been registered against three hospitals in Kerala - two private hospitals and a state-run hospital in Kottayam - for allegedly causing death of a man, in his early 60s, by negligence.

The case was filed after a woman alleged her father, an H1N1 patient, died because of the negligence of three hospitals that refused to admit him. The hospitals have denied the allegations saying there were no ventilator available for the patient.

The family is from the Idukki district and came to Kottayam for treatment.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone. I went to three hospitals and my father was alive since we were giving him chest compression. But no one could save my father, no one attended him. We came down from the Idukki district because he was critical. I am going to follow this up legally," Renimol K, the woman who lost her father, told media.

Renimol's father needed immediate critical care, his family said but neither of the three hospitals attended to him.

Renimol first went to the the state-run hospital and then went to the private hospitals.

She went back to the government hospital after her father's death. In a CCTV footage released by the government-run Kottayam medical college, the woman is seen attacking an official of the medical college after her father died.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has assured action against the hospitals if the probe, which has been initiated after the case was filed, prove her allegations.

Incidentally, the case of medical negligence has come to the fore at a time when the state of Kerala is taking all medical precautions after a 23-year-old man has been confirmed to be infected by Nipah virus in Ernkaulam district.