Kerala Launches 'Break The Chain' Campaign To Combat Coronavirus

The campaign aims to educate people about the importance of public and personal hygiene.

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 virus across the state, the Kerala government has launched a mass hand washing campaign named ''break the chain''.

The campaign aims to educate people about the importance of public and personal hygiene.

Under this campaign, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has installed water taps at public spots such as at the entry and exit gates of the railway stations with hand wash bottles.

It is also urging people to use hand sanitizers when they are outdoors. Sanitisers have also been made available in all offices.

On Monday, the Chief Minister informed media that three new cases of coronavirus had been reported in the state, taking the total to 24.

A total of 126 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.