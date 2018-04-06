Kerala Government On Backfoot As Cops, Protesters Clash Over National Highway Expansion

For two hours today, protesters threw stones at the police, who responded with lathicharge. The protesters, in retaliation, burnt tyres and blocked the road for an hour.
Locals say they are worried about 32 families being displaced with their houses falling on the land meant to be acquired for the proposed 50-metre expansion.
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed the state government saying, "this is not a police state that Pinarayi Vijayan is ruling. He should understand the need to have discussion and include people in his decisions. Despite promising an all-party meeting on this issue, the government has not moved in that direction."
This violence comes just days after the state government on March 27 agreed to an all-party meeting to find a solution to the ongoing protests in Malappuram.
Last month, CPM supporters had set on fire the tents of protesters, who were against the acquisition of paddy fields for the expansion of National Highway in Kannur.