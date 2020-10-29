Kerala Gold Smuggling: IAS Officer's WhatsApp Chats Cited For Custody

Gold Smuggling Case: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar was arrested on Wednesday.

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar's WhatsApp chats with the key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case - Swapna Suresh - were cited by the Enforcement Directorate today in a special court as the probe agency sought the custody of the former principal secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a day after his arrest. While the probe agency sought his custody for 14 days, the court granted a seven-day custody.

M Sivasankar was arrested on Wednesday night following several hours of questioning in the case, which has been at centre of the state's politics.

"Sivasankar accepted to have spoken to a senior Customs officer and made the request as per the wishes to Swapna Suresh. This clearly shows your active involvement in the offences committed by Swapna. This also amounts to misuse of public office and interference in the official working of other government departments," the probe agency said in a statement to the special court for money laundering cases.

The analysis of Whatsapp chats is "also indicative of the fact that Sivasankar, in his official capacity, might have called for the clearance of other diplomatic cargos as well including the ones containing smuggled gold because nobody could tell what was inside such diplomatic bags once cleared un-examined," said the Enforcement Directorate, which probes financial crimes.

The Kerala gold smuggling case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department. It involves the smuggling of at least 30 kg gold allegedly through diplomatic channels in July. The gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram airport from diplomatic baggage meant to be delivered to the UAE consulate on July 5.

"It has been found that 21 consignments were sent between 2019 and 2020 and Sivasankar's involvement has helped in the commission of the offence. This clearly shows that Sivasankar knowingly assisted in the process of activity connected with the proceeds of crime and therefore committed the offence of money laundering," the Enforcement Directorate told the court, stressing "it's clear Sivasankar has an interest in the finances of Swapna, the prime accused which includes the proceeds of crime seized by NIA from her locker and it is even possible that the proceeds of crime belongs to Sivasankar".

"All these facts needs to be confronted to Shivasankar and this requires custodial interrogation," the probe agency told the court, and said: "As a person of high influence in the state of Kerala and your custodial interrogation is highly necessary to further investigate the generation of proceeds of crime and its subsequent utilization and concealment."

M Sivasankar, who has been questioned several times by the three central probe agencies over allegations of his close links with the accused in the gold smuggling case, is the fifth accused to be arrested in the money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate told the court.

On Wednesday morning, officials took him into custody from the Triveni Nursing Home in Thiruvananthapuram, where he had been admitted. Later, he was arrested after several hours of questioning.

The suspended IAS officer had petitioned the court saying he was questioned by several probe agencies for more than 90 hours, but they have "not submitted any report or incriminating materials against him", before the court.

However, the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs Department, had strongly opposed the anticipatory bail petition. His request for protection from arrest was rejected yesterday.