Kerala Girl, 8, Dies As Mobile Phone Explodes In Her Face, Say Cops: Report

Thrissur, Kerala:
An eight-year-old girl died in Kerala when the mobile phone she was using allegedly exploded, police said today.
The mobile phone was being used by Adithyasree, a resident of Kerala's Thiruvilvamala.
While Adithyasree was using the phone at night, it exploded in her face at around 10:30 pm on Monday, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.
Adithyasree was a student in class 3 in the local school.
Police have registered a case and investigations are on.
More details awaited.
