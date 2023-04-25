Kerala Girl, 8, Dies As Mobile Phone Explodes In Her Face, Say Cops: Report

An eight-year-old girl died after the mobile phone she was using exploded. (Representational)

An eight-year-old girl died in Kerala when the mobile phone she was using allegedly exploded, police said today.

The mobile phone was being used by Adithyasree, a resident of Kerala's Thiruvilvamala.

While Adithyasree was using the phone at night, it exploded in her face at around 10:30 pm on Monday, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

Adithyasree was a student in class 3 in the local school.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on.

More details awaited.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)