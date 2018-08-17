Husband Of Nurse Who Died Of Nipah Donates 1st Salary For Kerala Rain Aid

Sajeesh Puthussery was appointed as a clerk in the state health department last month

Sajeesh Puthussery, husband of Nurse Lini who gave up her life after contracting Nipah from patients, donated his first salary as a government clerk to the Kerala flood relief fund.

Last month, Sajeesh was appointed as a clerk in the state health department after he rushed back to Kerala hearing about his ailing wife. After the heroic sacrifice of his wife, Sajeesh too gave up his salary for the deadly floods in the state that have claimed 324 lives so far. Lini, 31, died in May and was quickly cremated to prevent the spread of the virus. She could not even meet her two children aged 2 and 7 during her last moments.

Sajeesh, 36, was heartbroken and had told NDTV he was very proud of his wife and recalled how she would go to work even if she wasn't keeping too well. In her last letter, Lini asked her husband to take care of her children.

Like his wife, Sajeesh too is a selfless man evident from his noble deed. The Kerala government has also provided a financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh each to their sons. The young nurse in a poignant letter scribbled from her deathbed to her husband Sajeesh, had said "I am almost on the way. I don't think I can meet you again...." The letter had evoked an emotional response from thousands on social media.

Given the mammoth disaster the Kerala floods are Mr Puthussery's donation may seem like a meagre amount. However with each little donation the state can brace up to fight the unfortunate tragedy that has struck the state.