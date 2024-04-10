Kerala Doctor Accused Of Abetting Girlfriend's Suicide Allowed Back In Class

Kerala doctors EA Ruwais and Shahana were in a relationship

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday gave some relief to a doctor accused of abetting his girlfriend's suicide and allowed him to rejoin his postgraduate classes.

Dr Ruwais headed the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA). While doing his postgraduate course here at the state-run Medical College, his girlfriend Dr Shahana was found dead in her room in December last year.

After the death of Shahana reports surfaced that the family of Ruwais had demanded a huge dowry and unable to bear this, she committed suicide.

Soon, Ruwais was taken into custody and arrested.

Later he managed to get bail and filed a petition that he should be allowed to resume his studies.

A single bench gave the nod for it, but it was set aside by a division bench.

But the division bench however asked that the disciplinary proceedings against Ruwais be finished quickly and the report placed before the single bench.

It was based on this report that the court on Tuesday directed the Indian Medical Association to reinstate the petitioner.

But the court clearly pointed out that such reinstatement would be subject to the condition that in case the punishment of the court is upheld, such reinstatement shall not be treated as valid attendance for any practical purposes and posted the case for May 21.

