In Kerala's Kottayam, Man Hangs Himself After Killing His Wife, Children Preliminary investigations suggest that Sinoj hanged himself after killing his wife and sons, police said.

A 42-year-old man Sinoj allegedly killed his wife, children before hanging himself (Representational) Kottayam: Four members of a family were today found dead at their rented house near Ettumanoor in the district, police said. The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Sinoj, his wife Nisha, 35 and two sons, aged 12 and seven, they said. Preliminary investigations suggest that Sinoj hanged himself after killing his wife and sons, police said.



While his 12-year-old son's body was found hanging from a bathroom window, bodies of his wife and younger son were found lying in a bed in the bedroom.



Their relative, a differently abled boy, was with them when the alleged incident occurred in the early hours today, but he was not aware about it, police said.



They said Nisha's parents, who were staying there, had left for their hometown in Idukki district at 4 am.



The incident came to light when Sinoj's friend reached home as there was no response from them to his calls over mobile phone in the morning.



Police suspect that financial crisis could have been the reason for Sinoj to take the extreme step.



