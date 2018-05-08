Kerala CPM Leader Hacked To Death Near Kannur

The incident occurred at around 9 pm. The deceased, Babu, was a local committee member of the CPM, they said.
Police sources said though he was rushed to a hospital, his could not be saved. The Left party has alleged that the RSS and the BJP were behind the attack.
The CPM has called for a strike tomorrow in Kannur district and Mahe.
The deceased was returning home when he was attacked, police said.
Mahe, is situated between Thalassery in the politically volatile Kannur district and Vatakara in Kozhikode district. It is an enclave of Puducherry.